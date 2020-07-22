All apartments in Bulverde
5020 Antler Pass
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

5020 Antler Pass

5020 Antler Pass · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Antler Pass, Bulverde, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 stry, 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch style home in peaceful Oak Village North. Interior freshly painted & updated fixtures. Ornate front door, lead to open tile/carpet floor plan. Office/living space at entry. Fireplace in elegant LR w/ built-ins, open to KT w/ island & dining area. Spacious MBR w/ built-in desk, full bath w/ double sink vanity, stand up shower, separate tub & wlk-in clst in M-bath. Large fenced-in backyard w/ mature trees & concrete areas for entertaining. Convenient drive to 281 & 1863.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Antler Pass have any available units?
5020 Antler Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulverde, TX.
What amenities does 5020 Antler Pass have?
Some of 5020 Antler Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Antler Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Antler Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Antler Pass pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Antler Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulverde.
Does 5020 Antler Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Antler Pass offers parking.
Does 5020 Antler Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Antler Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Antler Pass have a pool?
No, 5020 Antler Pass does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Antler Pass have accessible units?
No, 5020 Antler Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Antler Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Antler Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Antler Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 Antler Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
