5020 Antler Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 stry, 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch style home in peaceful Oak Village North. Interior freshly painted & updated fixtures. Ornate front door, lead to open tile/carpet floor plan. Office/living space at entry. Fireplace in elegant LR w/ built-ins, open to KT w/ island & dining area. Spacious MBR w/ built-in desk, full bath w/ double sink vanity, stand up shower, separate tub & wlk-in clst in M-bath. Large fenced-in backyard w/ mature trees & concrete areas for entertaining. Convenient drive to 281 & 1863.