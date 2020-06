Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath Hill country home located in the very desirable Windmill Ranch, Gated community. Convenient to both shopping and HWY 46 and 281. Sitting on 2.38 Acres, this 2300 sq-ft home . Other key features include new roof, upgraded corian counters in all baths and kitchen & custom cabinets. Sitting on your back patio will refresh you!!! Schedule a showing today!!!