Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Presidio.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
valet service
volleyball court
Presidio Apartments is located in Bryan / College Station, TX, just minutes from the campus of Texas A&M. Our community is 2 miles from Texas A&M and 3 miles from Blinn College. Enjoy close proximity to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bonfire Memorial. We just underwent over a MILLION DOLLARS in renovations.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)