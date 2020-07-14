All apartments in Bryan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Presidio

3150 Finfeather Rd · (979) 985-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521-A · Avail. now

$507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 811-A · Avail. Jul 23

$507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 1133-B · Avail. now

$507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 481 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Presidio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
valet service
volleyball court
Presidio Apartments is located in Bryan / College Station, TX, just minutes from the campus of Texas A&M. Our community is 2 miles from Texas A&M and 3 miles from Blinn College. Enjoy close proximity to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bonfire Memorial. We just underwent over a MILLION DOLLARS in renovations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee $20 utility setup fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Free parking with sticker.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Presidio have any available units?
Presidio has 18 units available starting at $507 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does Presidio have?
Some of Presidio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
Presidio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Presidio pet-friendly?
Yes, Presidio is pet friendly.
Does Presidio offer parking?
Yes, Presidio offers parking.
Does Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Presidio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Presidio have a pool?
Yes, Presidio has a pool.
Does Presidio have accessible units?
Yes, Presidio has accessible units.
Does Presidio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Presidio has units with dishwashers.
