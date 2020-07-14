Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving roommate matching valet service volleyball court

Presidio Apartments is located in Bryan / College Station, TX, just minutes from the campus of Texas A&M. Our community is 2 miles from Texas A&M and 3 miles from Blinn College. Enjoy close proximity to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bonfire Memorial. We just underwent over a MILLION DOLLARS in renovations.