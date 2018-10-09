All apartments in Bryan
604 Clay Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

604 Clay Street

604 Clay St · (979) 450-8056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 Clay St, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Clay Street · Avail. Aug 12

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see this amazing 3 bedroom/3 bath, with STUDY, 3-story townhome in the Northgate District. Features include white cabinets, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and vanities, laminate wood floors, spacious bedrooms & open concept kitchen/dining and living space. Walk or bike to TAMU, restaurants, entertainment areas, shopping and more! Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, and lawn care. Pets on a case by case basis.

Click for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QtaoYBtW2t1

(RLNE4651895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Clay Street have any available units?
604 Clay Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Clay Street have?
Some of 604 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 604 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 604 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 604 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 604 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
