604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see this amazing 3 bedroom/3 bath, with STUDY, 3-story townhome in the Northgate District. Features include white cabinets, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and vanities, laminate wood floors, spacious bedrooms & open concept kitchen/dining and living space. Walk or bike to TAMU, restaurants, entertainment areas, shopping and more! Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, and lawn care. Pets on a case by case basis.



Click for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QtaoYBtW2t1



(RLNE4651895)