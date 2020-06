Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained property located near Bryan's Eastside Historical District and the bustling Downtown Bryan corridor. Residence is comprised of two bedrooms and two baths in the main house. The third bedroom and bath are located in the charming guest cottage located only step away. Main house boasts a spacious dining/2nd living room plus a separate den that opens to the kitchen. This spacious 1/3rd acre lot has established trees and great curb appeal. Interior and exterior of residence and guest cottage just repainted. Recent air conditioning updates. Spectacular original hardwood floors in the main house have been refinished. Tons of natural light makes each room feel so airy and inviting!