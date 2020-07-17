502 Helena Street

Amenities
Excellent 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Bryan with great improvements near Babe's Doughnuts! Improvements include water heater, 16 SEER HVAC unit, Weathermatic controller for full yard sprinkler system, updated bathroom vanities, recent flooring and paint and recently painted the exterior. Oversized and spacious floor plan, sunroom opens to large backyard, family room has a fireplace with mantle, washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Conveniently located near excellent shopping and dining. Enjoy the fenced yard, convenient location and spacious layout of this home.