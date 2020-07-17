All apartments in Bryan
502 Helena Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

502 Helena Street

502 Helena Street · (979) 877-8457
Location

502 Helena Street, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2528 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Excellent 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Bryan with great improvements near Babe's Doughnuts! Improvements include water heater, 16 SEER HVAC unit, Weathermatic controller for full yard sprinkler system, updated bathroom vanities, recent flooring and paint and recently painted the exterior. Oversized and spacious floor plan, sunroom opens to large backyard, family room has a fireplace with mantle, washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Conveniently located near excellent shopping and dining. Enjoy the fenced yard, convenient location and spacious layout of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Helena Street have any available units?
502 Helena Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Helena Street have?
Some of 502 Helena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Helena Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Helena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Helena Street pet-friendly?
No, 502 Helena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 502 Helena Street offer parking?
No, 502 Helena Street does not offer parking.
Does 502 Helena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Helena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Helena Street have a pool?
No, 502 Helena Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Helena Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Helena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Helena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Helena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
