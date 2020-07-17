502 Helena Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Bryan with great improvements near Babe's Doughnuts! Improvements include water heater, 16 SEER HVAC unit, Weathermatic controller for full yard sprinkler system, updated bathroom vanities, recent flooring and paint and recently painted the exterior. Oversized and spacious floor plan, sunroom opens to large backyard, family room has a fireplace with mantle, washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Conveniently located near excellent shopping and dining. Enjoy the fenced yard, convenient location and spacious layout of this home.