Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

3808 Plainsman

3808 Plainsman Ln · (830) 660-9172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3808 Plainsman Ln, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Impressive condo with an enclosed private area both in front and in back. NO CARPETS. Just installed new flooring to replace carpet areas. Has a 2-car detached carport just outside the back patio. With 3 bedrooms, a study and two and half baths its amazing all of this can be contained in 1564 SF without feeling crowded. Instead of a study, you could have two separate living areas. Half bath is downstairs and the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Must see this condo. Very well maintained--feels like home. Living room has built-in bookcases and dining room has lots of cabinet space. Call now for your showing. Lawn care and water provided by HOA. Located between University & Briarcrest, you are close to schools, restaurants and shopping.Call now for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Plainsman have any available units?
3808 Plainsman has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Plainsman have?
Some of 3808 Plainsman's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Plainsman currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Plainsman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Plainsman pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Plainsman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 3808 Plainsman offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Plainsman does offer parking.
Does 3808 Plainsman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Plainsman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Plainsman have a pool?
No, 3808 Plainsman does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Plainsman have accessible units?
No, 3808 Plainsman does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Plainsman have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Plainsman does not have units with dishwashers.
