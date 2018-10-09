3808 Plainsman

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Impressive condo with an enclosed private area both in front and in back. NO CARPETS. Just installed new flooring to replace carpet areas. Has a 2-car detached carport just outside the back patio. With 3 bedrooms, a study and two and half baths its amazing all of this can be contained in 1564 SF without feeling crowded. Instead of a study, you could have two separate living areas. Half bath is downstairs and the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Must see this condo. Very well maintained--feels like home. Living room has built-in bookcases and dining room has lots of cabinet space. Call now for your showing. Lawn care and water provided by HOA. Located between University & Briarcrest, you are close to schools, restaurants and shopping.Call now for your showing.