3808 Plainsman

Amenities
Impressive condo with an enclosed private area both in front and in back. NO CARPETS. Just installed new flooring to replace carpet areas. Has a 2-car detached carport just outside the back patio. With 3 bedrooms, a study and two and half baths its amazing all of this can be contained in 1564 SF without feeling crowded. Instead of a study, you could have two separate living areas. Half bath is downstairs and the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Must see this condo. Very well maintained--feels like home. Living room has built-in bookcases and dining room has lots of cabinet space. Call now for your showing. Lawn care and water provided by HOA. Located between University & Briarcrest, you are close to schools, restaurants and shopping.Call now for your showing.