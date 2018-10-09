All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

3606 Forestwood Dr

3606 Forestwood Drive · (979) 219-4603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3606 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Near A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nicely updated duplex close to A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools
Amenities include:
Custom built bathroom and kitchen cabinets and counter tops
Whirlpool appliances ( fridge w/ ice maker, self cleaning gas range, built in microwave and quiet dishwasher
Spacious bath with tall double sink vanity and kohler cast iron tub with marble shower surround
Large 20" porcelain tile throughghout with frieze carpeted bedrooms
Tri colored interior paint scheme includes khaki walls white ceiling and off white trim
Hunter ceiling fans throughout
2" faux wood blinds on windows
Lots of closet space with custom built shelving
W/d connections provided as well as lawn care and quarterly pest control

Sorry, No Pets

Please call 979.219.4603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1314563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Forestwood Dr have any available units?
3606 Forestwood Dr has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Forestwood Dr have?
Some of 3606 Forestwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Forestwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Forestwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Forestwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Forestwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 3606 Forestwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Forestwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 3606 Forestwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Forestwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Forestwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3606 Forestwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Forestwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3606 Forestwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Forestwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Forestwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
