3606 Forestwood Dr

Amenities
Very nicely updated duplex close to A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools
Amenities include:
Custom built bathroom and kitchen cabinets and counter tops
Whirlpool appliances ( fridge w/ ice maker, self cleaning gas range, built in microwave and quiet dishwasher
Spacious bath with tall double sink vanity and kohler cast iron tub with marble shower surround
Large 20" porcelain tile throughghout with frieze carpeted bedrooms
Tri colored interior paint scheme includes khaki walls white ceiling and off white trim
Hunter ceiling fans throughout
2" faux wood blinds on windows
Lots of closet space with custom built shelving
W/d connections provided as well as lawn care and quarterly pest control
Sorry, No Pets
Please call 979.219.4603
(RLNE1314563)