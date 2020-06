Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Near A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools Available 07/01/20 Upscale 2 bedroom with Spacious Bath Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood near A&M Aggie owned and managed



Ammenities include:

Custom built knotty alder kitchen and bathroom cabinets and granite countertops

Whirlpool stainless steel appliances

20" porcelain tile throughout with frieze carpeted bedrooms

New energy efficient central ac and heating system

New energy efficient vinyl double pane windows and exterior doors

Kohler cast iron tub with marble shower surround

Nice tri color interior paint scheme: white ceiling, khaki on walls and nice tone on trim

Lots of closet space with custom built shelving

Hunter ceiling fans throughout

2" Faux wood blinds throughout

Great view of A&M hay meadow

Lawn care and pest control provided



Sorry, NO PETS



Please call 979.219.4603



(RLNE1254412)