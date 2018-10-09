All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3210 Deer Trail

3210 Deer Trail · (281) 975-8571
Location

3210 Deer Trail, Bryan, TX 77807

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 Deer Trail · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3210 Deer Trail Available 08/07/20 Perfect 4 Bed/2 Bath in Westwood Estates! Available August 2020! - Located between Traditions Club and Texas A&M University in Westwood Estates, this 4 bed 2 bath presents quiet living while being close to town. Offering vinyl flooring throughout, granite counters tops and tile flooring in the kitchen, large spacious living area and bedrooms, beautiful deck with pergola to enjoy the summer evenings, a chicken coop, and much more! Call today for a private showing before this property is gone!

(RLNE5719594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Deer Trail have any available units?
3210 Deer Trail has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Is 3210 Deer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Deer Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Deer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Deer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Deer Trail offer parking?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Deer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Deer Trail have a pool?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Deer Trail have accessible units?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Deer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Deer Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Deer Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
