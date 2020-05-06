All apartments in Bryan
303 W 23rd Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:10 PM

303 W 23rd Street

303 West 23rd Street · (979) 314-7363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 West 23rd Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This fantastic home is located right in the heart of Downtown Bryan. An open first floor plan with exposed beams features a gourmet kitchen with tons of natural light, gas cooking, center island with hood, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances make a joy of cooking again.

Upstairs, again, natural light is everywhere. 12 to 15 foot vaulted ceilings in the 2 bedrooms, walk-in closets, a master balcony, a fully tiled walk-in shower and separate tub showcase the fantastic home.
A grouping of 12 townhomes located right in Downtown Bryan. Built to serve the "adults" of Bryan-College Station. We do not lease to undergraduate students that cannot meet the income requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W 23rd Street have any available units?
303 W 23rd Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W 23rd Street have?
Some of 303 W 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 W 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 W 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 303 W 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 W 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 303 W 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 W 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 303 W 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
