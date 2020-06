Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave range refrigerator

Cute as a button and priced to lease quickly! Private yard with deck, covered parking, and beautiful trees in the front and back yard - this is a house that is easy to make home! Floors were recently re-done, fridge and stove are only 3 years old! So many reasons to check out this darling house! It won't last long. Available for August 1, 2020! Come view it now before it's gone!!