1414 Western Oaks Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Wonderful 4bed/2.5bath duplex for rent only minutes from Texas A&M University, Blinn College, the city of College Station and the City of Bryan. Walk through the front door to the main living area, kitchen and dining area. All bedrooms and full bathrooms are upstairs. This duplex was well thought out with guest parking in the front, owner parking in the back and an attached two car garage. There is also a huge partially fenced back yard for enjoyment. Do not miss out on this one-of-a-kind lease!