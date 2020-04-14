All apartments in Bryan
1414 Western Oaks Court
Last updated April 3 2020

1414 Western Oaks Court

1414 Western Oaks Ct · (979) 255-2488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 Western Oaks Ct, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Wonderful 4bed/2.5bath duplex for rent only minutes from Texas A&M University, Blinn College, the city of College Station and the City of Bryan. Walk through the front door to the main living area, kitchen and dining area. All bedrooms and full bathrooms are upstairs. This duplex was well thought out with guest parking in the front, owner parking in the back and an attached two car garage. There is also a huge partially fenced back yard for enjoyment. Do not miss out on this one-of-a-kind lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Western Oaks Court have any available units?
1414 Western Oaks Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Western Oaks Court have?
Some of 1414 Western Oaks Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Western Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Western Oaks Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Western Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Western Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 1414 Western Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Western Oaks Court does offer parking.
Does 1414 Western Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Western Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Western Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 1414 Western Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Western Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 1414 Western Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Western Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Western Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
