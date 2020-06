Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Charming house in a Bryan neighborhood that is just 3 minutes to Blinn campus. Updated fixtures throughout with tile floors in Living/Dining/Bath and Carpet in bedrooms. This home offers tons of cabinet space, a fire place, large master bedroom, and a 2 - car attached garage! Enjoy the patio with decking and the huge private, fenced backyard. Washer / dryer included! Pre lease this home today!