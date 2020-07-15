/
accessible apartments
111 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 Sam Bass RD
2011 Sam Bass Road, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2095 sqft
Serene private location in the heart of Round Rock. This property sits on 4.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of Brushy Creek
16919 Whitebrush LOOP
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
Charming home in highly sought after Brushy Creek! Family room offers vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors, wood burning fireplace & abundance of natural light. Kitchen is open to the family room & features a breakfast bar & great cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
37 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,013
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
39 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,167
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Brushy Creek
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
319 Units Available
Round Rock Glen
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$965
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1145 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
32 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,316
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1315 sqft
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
13 Units Available
Aspire North Austin
13130 Pond Springs Road, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
Aspire North Austin is a locally owned and operated BRAND-NEW live-work community featuring 72 thoughtfully designed residences in the thriving tech business sector of Austin, Texas, a place where you can grow, find your community, and contribute to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
49 Units Available
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is where luxury meets style. Relish in the convenience of garage parking, a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center and private theater. Interiors are spacious and include stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
43 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
259 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
56 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1717 sqft
Luxury meets convenience with impressive interior features and easy access to Austin through the light rail. Quiet community with large pool, 24-hour gym, a coffee bar and more amenities designed to relax and rejuvenate.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
23 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated in Northwest Austin near the intersection of US-183 and SH-45, Bexley at Whitestone is a NEW luxury community featuring a wide array of amenities and conveniences designed to suit your active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
37 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
23 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
