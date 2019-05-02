All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 8305 Priest River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
8305 Priest River Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:05 PM

8305 Priest River Drive

8305 Priest River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8305 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You're going to love this fantastic 4 bedroom FERN BLUFF home that's been refreshed with a MODERN, AIRY AESTHETIC*Gorgeous WOOD FLOORING down*FABULOUS recent kitchen renovation w subway tiles, granite and stainless appliances*RECENT PAINT and NEW CARPET*Secondary bedrooms are good size*Larger cul-de-sac-bump-out lot allows home to be set back and provide more space*Beautiful trees*Pride of ownership is evident*Miles of trails, parks - great neighborhood and schools!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Priest River Drive have any available units?
8305 Priest River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8305 Priest River Drive have?
Some of 8305 Priest River Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Priest River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Priest River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Priest River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 Priest River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive offer parking?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive have a pool?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive have accessible units?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Priest River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Priest River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 BedroomsBrushy Creek 2 Bedrooms
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District