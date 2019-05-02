8305 Priest River Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You're going to love this fantastic 4 bedroom FERN BLUFF home that's been refreshed with a MODERN, AIRY AESTHETIC*Gorgeous WOOD FLOORING down*FABULOUS recent kitchen renovation w subway tiles, granite and stainless appliances*RECENT PAINT and NEW CARPET*Secondary bedrooms are good size*Larger cul-de-sac-bump-out lot allows home to be set back and provide more space*Beautiful trees*Pride of ownership is evident*Miles of trails, parks - great neighborhood and schools!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.