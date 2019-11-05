224 Valona Loop

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Brushy Creek - Nice single story David Weekly home in Brushy Creek. Fresh interior wall paint. New carpet. Kitchen with center island and tile backsplash. Kitchen has bar top opening to living room. Butler pantry connecting go formal dining room which can be used as a study/office. Large master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Great value and location. Ready for immediate move in.



