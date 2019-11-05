All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 224 Valona Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
224 Valona Loop
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

224 Valona Loop

224 Valona Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

224 Valona Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Brushy Creek - Nice single story David Weekly home in Brushy Creek. Fresh interior wall paint. New carpet. Kitchen with center island and tile backsplash. Kitchen has bar top opening to living room. Butler pantry connecting go formal dining room which can be used as a study/office. Large master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Great value and location. Ready for immediate move in.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE5142851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Valona Loop have any available units?
224 Valona Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 224 Valona Loop currently offering any rent specials?
224 Valona Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Valona Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Valona Loop is pet friendly.
Does 224 Valona Loop offer parking?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not offer parking.
Does 224 Valona Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Valona Loop have a pool?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not have a pool.
Does 224 Valona Loop have accessible units?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Valona Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Valona Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Valona Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District