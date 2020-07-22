30 Hollychase Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Kitchen boasts of granite counters, well-decorated backsplash, new appliances, & refrigerator all included. This is the location! Modern day colors and lovely finishes. The large rooms in this house provide lots of space to entertain family & friend. The covered back patio and the view of the backyard will make you feel at home. 2 storage sheds all included. No backyard neighbors. About 20 minutes away from the beach. Schedule a visit to see for yourself.