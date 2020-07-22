All apartments in Brazoria County
Find more places like 30 Hollychase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brazoria County, TX
/
30 Hollychase Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

30 Hollychase Street

30 Hollychase St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30 Hollychase St, Brazoria County, TX 77531

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Kitchen boasts of granite counters, well-decorated backsplash, new appliances, & refrigerator all included. This is the location! Modern day colors and lovely finishes. The large rooms in this house provide lots of space to entertain family & friend. The covered back patio and the view of the backyard will make you feel at home. 2 storage sheds all included. No backyard neighbors. About 20 minutes away from the beach. Schedule a visit to see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Hollychase Street have any available units?
30 Hollychase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brazoria County, TX.
What amenities does 30 Hollychase Street have?
Some of 30 Hollychase Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Hollychase Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Hollychase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Hollychase Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Hollychase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazoria County.
Does 30 Hollychase Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Hollychase Street offers parking.
Does 30 Hollychase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Hollychase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Hollychase Street have a pool?
No, 30 Hollychase Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Hollychase Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Hollychase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Hollychase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Hollychase Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Hollychase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Hollychase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr
Richwood, TX 77531
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd
Pearland, TX 77584
Westport
121 Clements St
Angleton, TX 77515
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd
Angleton, TX 77515
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St
Freeport, TX 77541
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXFreeport, TXClute, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXAngleton, TX
Hitchcock, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXManvel, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TXBay City, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine