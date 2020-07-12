Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
316 SANDY SHOAL
316 Sandy Shoal, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
What a cute home! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with a study. Inviting kitchen - breakfast bar. Refrigerator stays. Fenced yard with covered patio. Ready for move in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 LATIGO LN
112 Latigo Lane, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2631 sqft
*Make Ready In Progress* Taste and space! Very well kept home with large yard and large rooms. Walking distance to elementary and high school, only minutes from town. Formal dining room.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
208 MUSTANG RUN
208 Mustang Run, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2429 sqft
Darling home ready for summer time move in! This open concept floor plan has a large kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, built in appliances and plenty of cabinetry for all your storage needs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
226 Bentwood Dr
226 Bentwood Drive, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1712 sqft
1712 Sq ft Home situated on over an acre with lots of oaks ! completely tiled , fresh paint. Boerne schools . Quiet neighborhood minutes from Boerne HS. Absolutely no pets please...........huge living room , fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
108 STONE CREEK CIR
108 Stone Creek Circle, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
This one story charmer has no carpet! Brand new vinyl flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint. Close to the heart of Boerne, you can walk to the YMCA and several local schools.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2268 sqft
** ONLY 1 PET UNDER 25 LBS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 Timber Trail
116 Timber Trail, Kendall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 2016 S.F. OF LIVING AREA IN THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH GREAT VIEWS. DECK, AND LARGE CARPORT ARE JUST SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS HOME. DON'T LET THE OUTSIDE FOOL YOU. YOU WILL BE SURPRISED WHEN YOU ENTER.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Ranch
28205 Equestrian
28205 Equestrian, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3182 sqft
Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7905 Mystic Chase
7905 Mystic Chase, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed & 2 bath + Study/Office home! Spacious open layout, High ceilings, This home comes with a to-die-for kitchen & great family room w/wood flooring & gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boerne, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boerne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

