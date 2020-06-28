509 HICKMAN ST

Amenities

This amazing 3/2 cottage is one of the prettiest rehabs in the heart of Boerne. This updated home sits almost a 1/4 in an established, sought out and thriving neighborhood! The work done on this one is second to none! All new windows, updated open floor plan, lighting, custom cabinetry, granite, appliances, bathrooms, doors, baths, flooring, electrical, plumbing....way too much to list! New three dimensional single roof, fresh interior and exterior paint...again the list goes on. Must tour to appreciate!