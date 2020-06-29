251 Parkview Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

Try to find a better location in the neighborhood! This home sits on the perfect corner lot, with a gate to the playground, lush with Oak Trees and shade. Excellent layout with three main bedrooms on the first floor, flex/guest room upstairs, plus an office or exercise room. Open concept kitchen and living room. Just 3 years old so you save $$ vs buying new. Stainless appliances, large granite island kitchen, huge backyard, automatic garage door, sprinkler system and covered back patio. Come and see!