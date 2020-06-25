209 Cold River

Amenities

Beautiful home & setting. Backs up to greenbelt area. 2 doors down from the Old #9 walking trail access. Within walking distance to Cibolo Creek Elementary. This home offers a private covered back porch for entertaining or just relaxing. Open floor plan with gas appliances & stainless steel refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs plus a large Game room. Conveniently located upstairs laundry room which has front loader washer & dryer provided. Lots of storage! Landlord will consider a 9 or 10 month lease