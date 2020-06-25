Beautiful home & setting. Backs up to greenbelt area. 2 doors down from the Old #9 walking trail access. Within walking distance to Cibolo Creek Elementary. This home offers a private covered back porch for entertaining or just relaxing. Open floor plan with gas appliances & stainless steel refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs plus a large Game room. Conveniently located upstairs laundry room which has front loader washer & dryer provided. Lots of storage! Landlord will consider a 9 or 10 month lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Cold River have any available units?
209 Cold River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 209 Cold River have?
Some of 209 Cold River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Cold River currently offering any rent specials?
209 Cold River is not currently offering any rent specials.