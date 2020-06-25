All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 209 Cold River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
209 Cold River
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

209 Cold River

209 Cold River · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

209 Cold River, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home & setting. Backs up to greenbelt area. 2 doors down from the Old #9 walking trail access. Within walking distance to Cibolo Creek Elementary. This home offers a private covered back porch for entertaining or just relaxing. Open floor plan with gas appliances & stainless steel refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs plus a large Game room. Conveniently located upstairs laundry room which has front loader washer & dryer provided. Lots of storage! Landlord will consider a 9 or 10 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Cold River have any available units?
209 Cold River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 209 Cold River have?
Some of 209 Cold River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Cold River currently offering any rent specials?
209 Cold River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Cold River pet-friendly?
No, 209 Cold River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 209 Cold River offer parking?
Yes, 209 Cold River offers parking.
Does 209 Cold River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Cold River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Cold River have a pool?
No, 209 Cold River does not have a pool.
Does 209 Cold River have accessible units?
No, 209 Cold River does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Cold River have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Cold River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Cold River have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Cold River does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University