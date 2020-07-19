All apartments in Boerne
153 JORDAN PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 JORDAN PL

153 Jordan Place · No Longer Available
Location

153 Jordan Place, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Very nice one story 4 bedroom home. Spacious kitchen and separate dining room. Mostly tile with carpet in bedrooms. Master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Large entertainment patio. NO CATS- ONLY SMALL DOG UNDER 20 LBS. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Refrigerator included. Will do a 6 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 JORDAN PL have any available units?
153 JORDAN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 153 JORDAN PL have?
Some of 153 JORDAN PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 JORDAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
153 JORDAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 JORDAN PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 JORDAN PL is pet friendly.
Does 153 JORDAN PL offer parking?
Yes, 153 JORDAN PL offers parking.
Does 153 JORDAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 JORDAN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 JORDAN PL have a pool?
No, 153 JORDAN PL does not have a pool.
Does 153 JORDAN PL have accessible units?
No, 153 JORDAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 153 JORDAN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 JORDAN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 JORDAN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 JORDAN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
