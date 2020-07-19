153 JORDAN PL

Very nice one story 4 bedroom home. Spacious kitchen and separate dining room. Mostly tile with carpet in bedrooms. Master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Large entertainment patio. NO CATS- ONLY SMALL DOG UNDER 20 LBS. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Refrigerator included. Will do a 6 month lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
