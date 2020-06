Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great two story duplex conveniently located in town and in BISD! This duplex is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers a large living/dining area with vinyl plank flooring, half bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths all located upstairs, nice walk-in master closet, large backyard that is privacy fenced and a one car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance.