Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
130 Whisper Way - 1
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

130 Whisper Way - 1

130 Whisper Way · No Longer Available
Location

130 Whisper Way, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex townhome on quiet street with mature trees in a friendly neighborhood conveniently located near down town, city park, Nature Center, amenities, and schools. Bright, open floor plan has high ceiling and wood burning fireplace with tile floor in open floor plan. All three bedrooms have new carpeting and the house is freshly painted. A wood privacy fence encloses the large backyard, with a storage shed. The one car garage has a new opener and washer dryer hookup. No through traffic yet easy access to South Main St and Interstate 10. Pet friendly but must interview. Ready for immediate move in.
Quiet neighborhood. Near intersection of Oak Park and Herff Road, not far from Boerne City Park and Cibolo Nature Center. Mature trees and no through traffic. Easy and fast access to South Main St and Interstate 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

