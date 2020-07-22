130 Whisper Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex townhome on quiet street with mature trees in a friendly neighborhood conveniently located near down town, city park, Nature Center, amenities, and schools. Bright, open floor plan has high ceiling and wood burning fireplace with tile floor in open floor plan. All three bedrooms have new carpeting and the house is freshly painted. A wood privacy fence encloses the large backyard, with a storage shed. The one car garage has a new opener and washer dryer hookup. No through traffic yet easy access to South Main St and Interstate 10. Pet friendly but must interview. Ready for immediate move in.

Quiet neighborhood. Near intersection of Oak Park and Herff Road, not far from Boerne City Park and Cibolo Nature Center. Mature trees and no through traffic. Easy and fast access to South Main St and Interstate 10.