Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant and ready for your family*GREAT location on a corner lot offering elbow room and privacy from the neighbors.Conveniently located close to schools, YMCA and Boerne's charming Main St. This home offers an open floor plan, ceramic tile flooring in main living spaces, a master suite with french doors that open to your very own private and spacious office (would also make a nice nursery!), and a spacious backyard with outdoor decking and built in bench