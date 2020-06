Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great neighborhood that's walking distance to the trail, parks, schools, and downtown. Home features an open floor plan, study, central vacuum system, custom plantation shutters throughout, mature trees, outdoor living space with extended deck for entertaining. Great attic storage. Study/office could be used as guest room. Owner will have professionally sanitized prior to tenant's occupancy.