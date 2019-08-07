2228 Buelingo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home that is spacious, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Large size study room with French doors. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with an exquisite fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. The master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Tray ceiling in Owner's Suite & Family Room. Two large sized bedrooms with one full-size bathroom with double vanity sink. Covered patio with big backyard area large enough for kids and pets to play & still have gardens.