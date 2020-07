Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming move-in ready home located near dining, shopping and parks! This beauty features a grand brick fireplace in the spacious living room, plush carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and nice neutral colors. Large kitchen, open to the dining room, offers bar top, lots of cabinet and counter space, as well as a pantry. Great sized bedrooms for you and your family with 2 bathrooms offering linen cabinets and great storage. Come view today!