Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
3920 Williams Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:50 PM

3920 Williams Road

3920 Williams Road · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Williams Road, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First Year $1450! Perfect! This home is nestled right on the creek and has a very private lot! Gated entry to backyard allows for trailer access or other such items too! Home has been updated with wood flooring and custom counter tops in the kitchen! Large Living and diving rooms allow for inviting spaces in the home! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Master bedroom is good size and separate bath! Secondary bedrooms are large as well! Garage has plenty of space for cars and all your storage too! Come and check out this great home! REPAIRS ARE STILL BEING MADE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Williams Road have any available units?
3920 Williams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3920 Williams Road have?
Some of 3920 Williams Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Williams Road currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Williams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Williams Road pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Williams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 3920 Williams Road offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Williams Road offers parking.
Does 3920 Williams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Williams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Williams Road have a pool?
No, 3920 Williams Road does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Williams Road have accessible units?
No, 3920 Williams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Williams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Williams Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Williams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Williams Road does not have units with air conditioning.

