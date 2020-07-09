3920 Williams Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

First Year $1450! Perfect! This home is nestled right on the creek and has a very private lot! Gated entry to backyard allows for trailer access or other such items too! Home has been updated with wood flooring and custom counter tops in the kitchen! Large Living and diving rooms allow for inviting spaces in the home! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Master bedroom is good size and separate bath! Secondary bedrooms are large as well! Garage has plenty of space for cars and all your storage too! Come and check out this great home! REPAIRS ARE STILL BEING MADE!