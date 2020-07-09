Amenities

2/1.5 Spacious Town Home Featuring: Tile Flooring Through-Out Kitchen & Living Area. Ceiling Fans In Living Room & Bedrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area, Master Bedroom and Private Fenced Patio. NEW Carpet Installed!! (Pics Coming Soon)



3826 Coates Circle

Benbrook,TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FEATURING:

1065 Sq Ft (+-)

PRIVATE FENCED PATIO

COMMON YARD & LAWN CARE

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Laundry Area

Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Spacious Living Area

Dining Area

Master Bedroom

Ceiling fans

Tile & NEW Carpet Flooring

NO Pets



PERFECT WEST FORT WORTH LOCATION:

LOCATED OFF CHAPIN RD

NEAR Lockheed Martin

NEAR Joint Reserve Base

NEAR Ridgemar Mall

NEAR Downtown Ft Worth

EASY Access - I-20 - I-30 - Camp Bowie Blvd - Southwest Blvd



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

