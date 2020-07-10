All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
1104 Tobie Layne Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:01 AM

1104 Tobie Layne Street

1104 Tobie Layne St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1104 Tobie Layne St, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home in Benbrook: Great location close to I 20 and in Benbrook schools: Kitchen open to dining and living room with fireplace: All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space: Home also has plenty of storage: Good sized backyard which offers all the privacy:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have any available units?
1104 Tobie Layne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have?
Some of 1104 Tobie Layne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Tobie Layne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Tobie Layne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Tobie Layne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Tobie Layne Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have a pool?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Tobie Layne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

