1104 Tobie Layne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home in Benbrook: Great location close to I 20 and in Benbrook schools: Kitchen open to dining and living room with fireplace: All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space: Home also has plenty of storage: Good sized backyard which offers all the privacy: