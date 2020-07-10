Nicely updated home in Benbrook: Great location close to I 20 and in Benbrook schools: Kitchen open to dining and living room with fireplace: All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space: Home also has plenty of storage: Good sized backyard which offers all the privacy:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1104 Tobie Layne Street have?
Some of 1104 Tobie Layne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Tobie Layne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Tobie Layne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.