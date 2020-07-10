10813 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great 3-2-2 with POOL in Benbrook, FTW ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, new stainless appliances, two dining areas, expansive backyard and so much more! Entry opens to a large 17x16 family room with corner brick fireplace. Lovely Formal dining has bright windows and a hanging chandelier. Nice kitchen has a breakfast area, skylight and tons of storage. Huge 17x13 master suite has a custom walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Great secondaries, oversized utility room with sink and storage, irrigation system and a fantastic pool with deck and spa. *Professional pool service required at tenants expense.