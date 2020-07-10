All apartments in Benbrook
10813 Edgewater Drive
10813 Edgewater Drive

10813 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10813 Edgewater Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great 3-2-2 with POOL in Benbrook, FTW ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, new stainless appliances, two dining areas, expansive backyard and so much more! Entry opens to a large 17x16 family room with corner brick fireplace. Lovely Formal dining has bright windows and a hanging chandelier. Nice kitchen has a breakfast area, skylight and tons of storage. Huge 17x13 master suite has a custom walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Great secondaries, oversized utility room with sink and storage, irrigation system and a fantastic pool with deck and spa. *Professional pool service required at tenants expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
10813 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10813 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 10813 Edgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10813 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10813 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10813 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10813 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10813 Edgewater Drive has a pool.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 10813 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

