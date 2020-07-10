All apartments in Benbrook
1022 Winscott Road

1022 Winscott Road · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Winscott Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious duplex features laminate flooring through out the entire downstairs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting and a large utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted and has the other 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit has a 2 car carport and a small fenced in side yard. Landlord pays for water and lawn care. 1 small pet allowed, must be 25lbs or smaller. $400 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Winscott Road have any available units?
1022 Winscott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1022 Winscott Road have?
Some of 1022 Winscott Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Winscott Road currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Winscott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Winscott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Winscott Road is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Winscott Road offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Winscott Road offers parking.
Does 1022 Winscott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Winscott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Winscott Road have a pool?
No, 1022 Winscott Road does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Winscott Road have accessible units?
No, 1022 Winscott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Winscott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Winscott Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Winscott Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Winscott Road does not have units with air conditioning.

