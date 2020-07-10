1022 Winscott Road

Amenities
This spacious duplex features laminate flooring through out the entire downstairs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting and a large utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted and has the other 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit has a 2 car carport and a small fenced in side yard. Landlord pays for water and lawn care. 1 small pet allowed, must be 25lbs or smaller. $400 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.