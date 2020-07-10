All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
10036 Regent Row Street
10036 Regent Row Street

10036 Regent Row · No Longer Available
Location

10036 Regent Row, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is now available for move-in! The living room has natural light throughout and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances and a kitchen island! The master has beautiful bay windows, a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Spacious sun-room great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10036 Regent Row Street have any available units?
10036 Regent Row Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10036 Regent Row Street have?
Some of 10036 Regent Row Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10036 Regent Row Street currently offering any rent specials?
10036 Regent Row Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10036 Regent Row Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10036 Regent Row Street is pet friendly.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street offer parking?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not offer parking.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street have a pool?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not have a pool.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street have accessible units?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10036 Regent Row Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10036 Regent Row Street does not have units with air conditioning.

