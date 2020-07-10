10036 Regent Row Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is now available for move-in! The living room has natural light throughout and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances and a kitchen island! The master has beautiful bay windows, a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Spacious sun-room great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.