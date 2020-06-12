/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belton, TX
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 Red Valley
2507 Red Vly, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1978 sqft
2507 Red Valley Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM IN RED ROCK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining, plus an office, 2 car garage home in the prestigious Red Rock neighborhood in Belton.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 Herrington St
2114 Herrington St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
3 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in South Belton! The three spacious bedrooms, open kitchen, living, and dining will be just enough space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1416 Loving Trl
1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1607 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home Amenities include: - a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
806 Carla Kay Drive
806 Carla Kay, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1357 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse in Belton. This home features a galley style kitchen with all black, energy efficient appliances. The master features a large closet and a standing shower.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2115 South Jefferson Court
2115 Jefferson Ct S, Belton, TX
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Plenty of space inside and outside. NO CARPET, so you don't have to worry about stains. Fridge included, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your needs.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
602 E 12th St
602 E 12th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 bedroom/ 1 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: covered car port and fenced backyard. This single family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35, University of Mary Harden Baylor, and 190.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Sharon Rd
1035 Sharon Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1406 N East Street
1406 N East St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1036 sqft
Available NOW! Great location in Belton ISD close to I-35, Mary Hardin Baylor, schools and shops. Leon Heights Elementary is at the end of the street, so close. One bedroom is separate from the other two for some added privacy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
945 Laila Ln
945 Laila Ln, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1338 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: light stained concrete flooring, connected living and dining area, white faux granite countertops, lifted ceilings in some areas, spacious bathrooms, and a sprinkler system.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
255 E 5th Ave
255 E 5th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1260 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1033 North Wall St
1033 N Wall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
2 story- 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: tiled first floor with carpeted upstairs, and granite countertops. This single family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35, University of Mary Harden Baylor, and 190.
1 of 4
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
Results within 1 mile of Belton
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1575 Kal Ct
1575 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and Bell County Expo Center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
5310 Fenton Lane Available 07/01/20 Amentities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! Small Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5562 Perdita Dr
5562 Perdita Dr, Bell County, TX
Built in 2019! Belton ISD! This kitchen has Granite counter tops, a large center island, brand new stainless steal appliances (side by side fridge, Microwave, D/W) and has a walk-in pantry. 4 bedroom and 2 full bath, 1 story.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5111 Dauphin Drive
5111 Dauphin Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1528 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Three Creeks Neighborhood will be available to move in August 1st.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7309 Lee Hall Loop
7309 Lee Hall Loop, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
Gorgeous new home construction in The Reserve at Pea Ridge(Belton I S D). The Omega built Chatham 250 floor plan has three bedrooms and two baths and a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is to be found here.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
14049 Red Bird Trl
14049 Red Bird Trl, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Located in Morgan's Point Resort by Roger's Park entry: Brick home on large lot with mature trees, well water, scenic views of Lake Belton, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with Large Shop! Spacious living with cozy Fireplace, large laundry area, LOTs of storage
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
639 Westfield Blvd.
639 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
1227 Cozy Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855163)
Similar Pages
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with GarageBelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelton Apartments with Parking