2 bed 2 bath apartments
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belton, TX
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.
1528 Kal Ct
1528 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bathrooms with tubs in both.
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1107 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1710 Windward Drive
1710 Windward Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
6360 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
