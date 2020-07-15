All apartments in Belton
344 North East Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

344 North East Street

344 N East St · (254) 778-6675 ext. 3509
Location

344 N East St, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 344 North East Street · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Home in Downtown Belton - This newly remodeled home in downtown Belton is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a bonus living area and fireplace in the living room, as well as original hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, central heat & air, and all black energy efficient appliances. Only a minutes walk from beautiful and historic downtown Belton you will have easy access to community events at Yetti Polk Park, Nolan Creek, shopping and restaurants. This home is conveniently located close to the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Belton ISD schools; Southwest Elementary, Lake Belton Middle School, and Belton High School.

(RLNE5134473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 North East Street have any available units?
344 North East Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 North East Street have?
Some of 344 North East Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 North East Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 North East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 North East Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 North East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 344 North East Street offer parking?
No, 344 North East Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 North East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 North East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 North East Street have a pool?
No, 344 North East Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 North East Street have accessible units?
No, 344 North East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 North East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 North East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 North East Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 North East Street has units with air conditioning.
