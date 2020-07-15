344 North East Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Newly Remodeled Home in Downtown Belton - This newly remodeled home in downtown Belton is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a bonus living area and fireplace in the living room, as well as original hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, central heat & air, and all black energy efficient appliances. Only a minutes walk from beautiful and historic downtown Belton you will have easy access to community events at Yetti Polk Park, Nolan Creek, shopping and restaurants. This home is conveniently located close to the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Belton ISD schools; Southwest Elementary, Lake Belton Middle School, and Belton High School.



