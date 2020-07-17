All apartments in Bell County
7305 Lee Hall Loop
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

7305 Lee Hall Loop

7305 Lee Hall Loop · (254) 231-1018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7305 Lee Hall Loop, Bell County, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Lovely new construction in Belton I S D in The Reserve at Pea Ridge. The Omega built Chatham 150 has three bedrooms, two baths & a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is found here. Master suite has large walk in closet & private bath with dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath on the other side of the home. There is a utility room with washer & dryer connections. Dream kitchen has pantry, range, microwave, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator as well as a breakfast bar at the central island and overlooks the dining & central great rooms. From the great room you can see the large covered patio in fenced backyard. Beautiful home with sprinkler system, tenant locks, back yard sod, full yard irrigation, satin paint, garage door openers & garage door exterior keypad. Call today to find out how you can make living in this wonderful home a reality. The video tour is offered by Omega to closely represent the finish out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have any available units?
7305 Lee Hall Loop has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have?
Some of 7305 Lee Hall Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Lee Hall Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Lee Hall Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Lee Hall Loop pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Lee Hall Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell County.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Lee Hall Loop offers parking.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Lee Hall Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have a pool?
No, 7305 Lee Hall Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have accessible units?
No, 7305 Lee Hall Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 Lee Hall Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Lee Hall Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Lee Hall Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
