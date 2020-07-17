7305 Lee Hall Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lovely new construction in Belton I S D in The Reserve at Pea Ridge. The Omega built Chatham 150 has three bedrooms, two baths & a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is found here. Master suite has large walk in closet & private bath with dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath on the other side of the home. There is a utility room with washer & dryer connections. Dream kitchen has pantry, range, microwave, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator as well as a breakfast bar at the central island and overlooks the dining & central great rooms. From the great room you can see the large covered patio in fenced backyard. Beautiful home with sprinkler system, tenant locks, back yard sod, full yard irrigation, satin paint, garage door openers & garage door exterior keypad. Call today to find out how you can make living in this wonderful home a reality. The video tour is offered by Omega to closely represent the finish out.