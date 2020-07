Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Exciting Like New Rental Home off Bunny Trail. Beautiful Saratoga Homes with Open Concept Floor Plan,

Bright Kitchen with a Great Island for Entertaining. Only Steps away from the Family Room. You'll Love the Generous Master Bedroom with a Full Spa Bath and Spacious Closet. Two Minor Bedrooms make this Beauty so Nice. Laundry will be Easy in the Full size Laundry Room which Leads to the Well Equipped Garage, with an Auto Opener. The Yard is Set, and Privacy Fenced for your Family Fun Weekends in the Backyard or on the Patio Cover.