Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

HONEY CREEK is Ash Creek Homes' newest Lakeway Community! When finished, this community will only have 30 two story Santa Barbara style homes. This small, intimate development offers a Lock & Leave Life Style with views, views, views. Located in a Prime Lakeway location, these Life With A View homes are tucked away, surrounded by a greenbelt and will not last long. Don't wait! Lease this house today!