3712 BROADWINGED HAWK CV

Amenities
3712 Broadwinged Hawk - 4/2/2 w/study - $2500.00 - 4-2-2 w/study in Falconhead! On cul-de-sac, Lake Travis School District, granite counter-tops, fireplace in living room, spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, dual vanities in bath, all secondary bedrooms are good sized w/nice closet space. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
(RLNE2827783)