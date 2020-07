Amenities

Luxury 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with amenities. Walking distance from shops and restaurants. We have to move for work and cant afford to break our lease, so bummed but would love someone to take this over its a great place in a great area! Can start lease in July/August if need be.



In unit:

-corner unit (only 2 neighbors instead of 4)

-Washer and Dryer included

-new whirlpool appliances

-double vanity

-huge walk in closet

-patio



Community

-2 pools

-2 gyms

-valet trash

-private parking garage

-2 zen gardens

-2 clubhouses and business center