Bee Cave, TX
12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71

12531 Texas Highway 71 · No Longer Available
Location

12531 Texas Highway 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Ready to fall in love at first sight? This contemporary and convenient complex showcases the modern, must-have amenities you?ve been searching for! Each unit boasts features such as: Full-size washer and dryer, Central heat and air conditioning with individual climate control Additional storage Tile backsplash Pendant lighting Private patios Texas-sized closets Stylish window coverings The sparkling pool with a sundeck provides entertainment outside your apartment and the clubhouse features a business center, fitness center with free weights and TV lounge. This community is also pet-friendly, though some restrictions do apply. For more information about current availability or to schedule a time to take a tour of your new potential home, call us today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have any available units?
12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bee Cave, TX.
What amenities does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have?
Some of 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 currently offering any rent specials?
12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 pet-friendly?
No, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Cave.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 offer parking?
No, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 does not offer parking.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have a pool?
Yes, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 has a pool.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have accessible units?
No, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 does not have accessible units.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71 has units with air conditioning.
