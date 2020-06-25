12531 WEST STATE HIGHWAY 71

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool

Ready to fall in love at first sight? This contemporary and convenient complex showcases the modern, must-have amenities you?ve been searching for! Each unit boasts features such as: Full-size washer and dryer, Central heat and air conditioning with individual climate control Additional storage Tile backsplash Pendant lighting Private patios Texas-sized closets Stylish window coverings The sparkling pool with a sundeck provides entertainment outside your apartment and the clubhouse features a business center, fitness center with free weights and TV lounge. This community is also pet-friendly, though some restrictions do apply. For more information about current availability or to schedule a time to take a tour of your new potential home, call us today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.