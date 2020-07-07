All apartments in Bedford
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:51 AM

920 Carousel Drive

920 Carousel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Carousel Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/872625?source=marketing
This single family home is located on a beautiful quit neighborhood and was built in 1998. It is a spacious 2,204 sq.ft. home sitting on a 9,939 sq.ft. lot. Outstanding HEB School District, Bedford Elementary, Bedford Jr High and Bell High School. Close to Entertainment, Restaurants and Shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Carousel Drive have any available units?
920 Carousel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 920 Carousel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Carousel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Carousel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Carousel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Carousel Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Carousel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Carousel Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Carousel Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Carousel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Carousel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Carousel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

