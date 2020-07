Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely North Bedford home! Wood floors & fireplace in living room with surround sound, granite countertops in kitchen, open floor plan, large master bedroom, other bedrooms are good size too, with large closets. Covered patio in fenced backyard with separate open patio area for grilling. Lots of lovely shade trees. This cozy home is in a great neighborhood! Must see it!