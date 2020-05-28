All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3401 W Sage Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3401 W Sage Ct
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:38 AM

3401 W Sage Ct

3401 West Sage Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 West Sage Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property available 11/20/19. Cute 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Large corner lot on cul-de-sac has two spacious living rooms, high ceilings, woodburning fireplace, two dining areas, large kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in microwave open to living. Nice sized master with walk-in closet, neutral colors, huge backyard, lots of shade trees, centrally located to 183, 121 and 820! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 W Sage Ct have any available units?
3401 W Sage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 W Sage Ct have?
Some of 3401 W Sage Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 W Sage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3401 W Sage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 W Sage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 W Sage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3401 W Sage Ct offer parking?
No, 3401 W Sage Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3401 W Sage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 W Sage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 W Sage Ct have a pool?
No, 3401 W Sage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3401 W Sage Ct have accessible units?
No, 3401 W Sage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 W Sage Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 W Sage Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary