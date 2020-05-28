3401 W Sage Ct

Amenities
Property available 11/20/19. Cute 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Large corner lot on cul-de-sac has two spacious living rooms, high ceilings, woodburning fireplace, two dining areas, large kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in microwave open to living. Nice sized master with walk-in closet, neutral colors, huge backyard, lots of shade trees, centrally located to 183, 121 and 820! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.