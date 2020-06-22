All apartments in Beaumont
8845 Anna Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

8845 Anna Ln

8845 Anna Lane · (409) 718-7541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8845 Anna Lane, Beaumont, TX 77707
Safe Sommerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8845 Anna Ln · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8845 Anna Lane - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located near College Street and South Major Drive. This home has tile flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. There is space for a dining table near the kitchen. The exterior of the home features a large fenced in backyard.

Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services,REALTOR.

(RLNE5858020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 Anna Ln have any available units?
8845 Anna Ln has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8845 Anna Ln have?
Some of 8845 Anna Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 Anna Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8845 Anna Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 Anna Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8845 Anna Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8845 Anna Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8845 Anna Ln does offer parking.
Does 8845 Anna Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8845 Anna Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 Anna Ln have a pool?
No, 8845 Anna Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8845 Anna Ln have accessible units?
No, 8845 Anna Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 Anna Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8845 Anna Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8845 Anna Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8845 Anna Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
