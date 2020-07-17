Amenities
3699 Canyon Lane **Coming Soon!** - **Available mid July!**
Spacious open concept home with high-end finishes is located on a cul-de-sac off North Major Drive in Beaumont. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator and an island/ breakfast bar. Separate dining area. The living room features a fireplace. The master bath offers double sinks with granite counter tops, and a garden tube. The master bedroom offers walk in closets. The washer and dryer are included. There is a two car garage for parking, and a fenced in back yard.
Managed by Rental Services REALTOR
(RLNE3207855)