Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3699 Canyon Lane

3699 Canyon Lane · (409) 718-7541
Location

3699 Canyon Lane, Beaumont, TX 77713

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3699 Canyon Lane · Avail. now

$3,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3699 Canyon Lane **Coming Soon!** - **Available mid July!**
Spacious open concept home with high-end finishes is located on a cul-de-sac off North Major Drive in Beaumont. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator and an island/ breakfast bar. Separate dining area. The living room features a fireplace. The master bath offers double sinks with granite counter tops, and a garden tube. The master bedroom offers walk in closets. The washer and dryer are included. There is a two car garage for parking, and a fenced in back yard.

Managed by Rental Services REALTOR

(RLNE3207855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 Canyon Lane have any available units?
3699 Canyon Lane has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3699 Canyon Lane have?
Some of 3699 Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3699 Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3699 Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3699 Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3699 Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 3699 Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3699 Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3699 Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3699 Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3699 Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
