Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3550 Kipling - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in West-end Beaumont. There are nice sized closets in each bedroom and the master has 2 closets. The home features laminate and tile flooring throughout and has central air and heat. There is a utility closet outside under the carport. The back yard is fenced in a features a deck for entertaining. This home requires a 12 month lease.



Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.



(RLNE5862203)